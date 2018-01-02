× Woman arrested after pulling fire alarm near 16th Street Mall

DENVER – A woman was taken into custody after police and Denver Fire responded to an apartment complex where someone pulled the fire alarm, Denver police said.

Police said they arrived to the area of 18th and Champa streets, near the 16th Street Mall, and found a woman brandishing a weapon.

However, police later said the woman was not armed.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the area while police investigated the incident.

There were no shots fired and there were no injuries.

The woman was wanted on outstanding warrants and arrested on investigation of felony menacing.

Police did not identify the suspect.