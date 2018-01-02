× Univ. of Wyoming police report details downward spiral of Douglas County shooter

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming on Tuesday released a police incident report from early November 2017 detailing the paranoid and erratic behaviors of Douglas County shooter Matthew Riehl.

The report, created after Riehl targeted university faculty and staff with hate-filled online posts, stated that Matthew’s brother, Peter Riehl, told police Matthew was bipolar and had a manic breakdown four months earlier.

Peter said his brother had refused all contact with his family, according to the report. Peter, who at the time said he last had contact with Matthew on October 14, 2017, said his brother did not exhibit violent or threatening behavior in the past.

Matthew’s mom, Susan Riehl, told university police her son would send derogatory emails to her and he called her names.

She told police in November that her son had been off his medication and suffered PTSD from a military deployment in 2009. Susan said Matthew would often use his law degree to intimidate people, according to the report. She added that her son felt smarter than others and treated confrontation as a game.

The police report also states that a supervisor from the Highlands Ranch Walmart said Matthew walked off his job at the retailer and filed a complaint with the corporation that was unsubstantial.

Just more than a month before the New Year’s Eve shooting, Lone Tree police Cpl. Michael Wagner said he would attempt to locate Riehl to check on his well-being. On November 21, 2017, Wagner told the University of Wyoming Police Department the effort was not made because police in Lone Tree had recently made contact with Matthew and issued him a citation.

Lone Tree Police told authorities in Wyoming it issued a statewide bulletin concerning Matthew Riehl “so that other officers in the state would be aware of the situation,” according to the University of Wyoming police report.

Lone Tree Police released a timeline of their interactions with Riehl during the last year-and-a-half. You can read it here.