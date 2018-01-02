Today’s Deal: 50% Off Adult Lift Tickets at Ski Cooper!!

Posted 11:58 am, January 2, 2018, by

50% Off Adult Lift Tickets at Ski Cooper!!

Description:

Pay only $27 for a lift ticket with a $54 value!

 

Details:

Promotional Code #SR-311
Valid for (1) adult lift ticket
Valid for the 2017-2018 season
ALL TICKETS must be redeemed by March 15th. No Exceptions.
Location: Ski Cooper Top of Tennessee Pass
9 Miles North of Leadville on HWY 24
No cash or credit back
No cash value.
Not valid with any other promotion.
No refunds. All sales are final.