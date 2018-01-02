× Timeline: Lone Tree police interactions with suspect who shot deputies

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Lone Tree Police Department had interaction with Copper Canyon Apartments shooting suspect Matthew Riehl dating back 18 months.

The department released a timeline late Tuesday night of its various interactions with him. The following is from their statement:

June 9, 2016 – LTPD responded to a family disturbance at a Lone Tree residence where Riehl was in an altercation with his father. Family did not press charges and Riehl left for the night.

February 18, 2017 – Riehl was issued a citation for careless driving for a traffic accident he was involved in.

June 8, 2017 – LTPD conducted a welfare check at a Lone Tree residence when Riehl’s mother asked police to check on him due to concerns over his mental health. Officers spoke to Riehl for almost 14 minutes through a closed door as he would not let them in. He stated repeatedly he was not a danger to himself or others, and officers had no probable cause or information to force the issue. Mental health service information was provided to the suspect and his family, but they denied services offered.

August 16, 2017 – Riehl called in a welfare check stating that his mother and brother made a suicide pact and were a danger to the community. Officers responded to the residence and found this to be untrue. During this visit, LTPD learned from the mother that Riehl had moved out of the house a month prior and was staying in Rawlins, Wyoming. Due to a lack of probable cause, there were no charges filed against Riehl over this incident.

November 10, 2017 – A LTPD officer issued Riehl a speeding ticket in the City of Lone Tree, which resulted in a court summons.

November 14, 2017 – A detective with the University of Wyoming Police Department reached out to LTPD regarding Riehl and social media posts that the suspect had made that were possibly threatening to the university.

During the month of November, the suspect also shared posts on his social media account about a specific LTPD officer and a citation he had received on Nov. 10. His behavior escalated to include harassing e-mails directly to LTPD police officers. Since LTPD confirmed that Riehl now resided at an address in unincorporated Douglas County and his posts directly involved a LTPD officer, LTPD contacted Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) to investigate, and provided all available information and reports regarding Riehl.