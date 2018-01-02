Soldier who Served with Matthew Riehl Recently Contacted Law Enforcement about Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENROCK, Wyo. -- Recent online postings by the man who killed a Douglas County deputy on New Year's Eve, convinced a solider, who served with Matthew Riehl in Iraq, to contact two different law enforcement agencies in Wyoming.

Leon Chamberlain, 66, retired as a Major from the Wyoming National Guard on November 15. He told the Problem Solvers that back in 2009 he was the only Behavioral Health Officer in the Wyoming National Guard Unit that was deployed to Iraq in 2009. He's the person Riehl would've been sent to see if Riehl had exhibited any signs of strange behavior, but Chamberlain says there wasn't any.

"No never, I only saw positive things only appropriate and professional behavior from him," said Chamberlain, adding, "He was a good soldier."

Whatever troubled Riehl, Chamberlain doubts it had anything to do with his service in the Middle East. But it was fellow service members who contacted Chamberlain in October, concerned about their fellow veteran Matthew Riehl.

"Several of the guys had contacted me and said 'things don`t seem to be doing right. He`s got a website and he`s been putting some crazy stuff up there would you get a hold of him'," said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain wasn't able to reach Riehl on the phone but said he soon received a bizarre text, "It was information that didn`t make any sense. It was pretty perverse in nature and all."

That's when Chamberlain contacted police with the University of Wyoming who he knew were investigating Riehl for online rants against the University's College of Law and two of its professors.

On November 6, the University of Wyoming put out an email, warning students and faculty about Riehl with a picture of the former student and his car.

Around the same time, Chamberlain says he received a disturbing Facebook message from Reihl, so Chamberlain contacted his local sheriff in Converse County, Wyoming.

"That`s still a brother Veteran and so number one I wanted him to get help and number two I didn`t want other people to be at risk," explained Chamberlain.