Mild temperatures, dry conditions are here to stay

DENVER -- The Front Range saw a big warm up on Tuesday as arctic temperatures pushed off to the northeast.

Overnight temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for the lower elevations on Tuesday night - a big improvement to the below zero wind chill temperatures we have seen the last several nights.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with no precipitation expected across the state. High temperatures will climb to the upper 40s in Denver.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s Thrusday through Saturday with more dry conditions in store.

Our next storm system moves in late Saturday night into Sunday morning and will bring mountain snowfall and cooler temperatures. It is still too far out to know if we will see snow here in Denver.

