Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make some lucky foods for the New Year.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Black Eyed Pea Salad

What you Need

1 Cup sweet red onion, diced

1 Cup red bell pepper, diced

1/2 jalapeño, finely chopped, (remove seeds if you want less heat)

1/4 Cup chopped green onions

1/4 Cup chopped fresh curl leaf parsley

1 pound black-eyed peas, soaked over night and rinsed

Light Vinaigrette Dressing (Store bought or Scratch-Made)

What to Do

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. Salad can be kept for up to 5 days in the fridge. Enjoy!

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Collard Greens

What you Need

3-5 Bunches of Collards Green

3/4 teaspoon Garlic Salt

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of tabasco sauce

Ham Bone/ Ham Hock

What to Do

Prepare the greens by rinsing them well, in a sink to remove dirt and grit.

Roll the greens into a roll and slice them 1/2 inch thick. removing the stems and discarding them.

Add the ham bone/ ham hock to a slow cooker and place the green atop the ham. season the greens with Salt, Pepper, Garlic, and Tabasco.

Add in 3/4 cup of water-per bunch of greens you prepared.

Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours or until greens are tender. Adjust the seasoning to your liking before serving. Enjoy!

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin

What you Need

6-8 pound pork tenderloin

1 Tablespoon dried Basil

1 Tablespoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Olive oil for drizzling

3 tablespoon minced garlic

Raspberry Habanero Sauce: In a Sauce pan combine, 2 cups seedless raspberry jam, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, and 1/2 fresh minced habanero Pepper, stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Set aside

What to Do

Remove the pork tenderloin from the fridge and place on a baking sheet, and allow to sit for 30 minutes before prepping and cooking.

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees

In a small bowl combine, basil, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.

Drizzle some olive oil atop the pork tenderloin. add the mince garlic and press or rub into he meat. Add ALL the spice mixture to the top of the tenderloin covered in garlic.

Place baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30 minutes at 425. After 30 minute reduce the oven temperature to 350 and continue to cook for 45-60 minute longer.

Remove tenderloin form the oven once the internal temp reaches 140. Allow the tenderloin to rest before slicing for 10-15 minutes the internal temp will rise and is safe to eat once its reach ed 145 degrees.

Slice pork tenderloin and serve with Raspberry Habanero sauce.

Cooking Tip: if you’re cooking a smaller pork tenderloin than the 6-8 pound recommended size, reduce the cooking time at 425 to 20 minutes and cooking time at 350 to 20 minutes before you begin testing the internal temperature. You will also need to reduce the amount of garlic added and seasoning mixture- to taste.

Enjoy!