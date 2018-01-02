Little appetite for new gun laws at state Capitol following police ambush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - After the seemingly senseless killing of Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zackari Parrish Sunday as well as the shooting of others, including four other deputies, some gun control activists are calling for new state laws.

“We don’t have any tools in Colorado for the police to disarm the individual,” Eileen McCarron, President of Colorado Ceasefire, said.

Colorado Ceasefire is a Gun Control Advocacy group.

Now McCarron is arguing for a law known as the Gun Violence Restraining Order, which would allow family members and police to ban gun ownership from individuals for up to a year.

Any request for a ban would have to be signed off by a judge. California, Washington, Oregon, and Connecticut have all signed similar measures into law.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reported the gunman’s apparent history of mental illness—including a psychotic episode with the Wyoming VA in 2014 as well as concerns from University of Wyoming.

“If it had been invoked then they could have disarmed him of his current firearms,” McCarron said.

However FOX31 political Reporter Joe St. George reports—after speaking with multiple sources—there is little appetite for new gun control laws at the state Capitol—at least right now.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene for their annual session next week in Denver.

“We can’t be afraid to have the conversation,” Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat, supports the measure. However Singer acknowledges 2018 will be a tough year for controversial gun control measures to be passed given the fact it is an election year.

“We all got to be highly skeptical of hot political year,” Singer said.

Colorado House Republican Leader Patrick Neville said his caucus would not be interested in the Gun Violence Restraining Order.

The Colorado State Shooting Association seconded that belief saying, “We oppose this law. This tragedy is another example of why thousands of gun laws passed in the last several decades don’t work.”