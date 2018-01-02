‘Jeopardy!’ contestant loses $3,200 after mispronouncing title of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

LOS ANGELES – A “Jeopardy!” contestant lost $3,200 after the show judges decided that he mispronounced the title of Coolio’s 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Nick Spicher was on the game show Monday night when Alex Trebek read a clue that said, “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Spicher quickly buzzed in and answered, “What is Gangster’s Paradise Lost?”

The show initially awarded him $1,600, but then the judges reviewed the answer and realized he said “gangster’s” instead of “gansta’s.”

Spicher lost $3,200 because of it – after the initial $1,600 was nullified, he was also docked $1,600 for his incorrect answer.