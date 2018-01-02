× Homicide investigation in Fremont County after body found

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that may have happened a decade ago.

The body has been identified as Remzi Nesfield.

He was 24 at the time of death.

He was last seen alive in March 2007.

Nesfield has lived in the Denver Metro area and Phoenix area.

If you know anything about his death, or know what may have happened, call Sgt. Dale King at 719-275-5553 or email him at Dale.King@FremontSO.com or Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP.

