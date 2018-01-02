Gunman who shot 5 officers, killing one, was hospitalized for psychotic episode in 2014

DENVER – The man who killed a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday was hospitalized for a psychotic episode in 2014 and later escaped, according to a new report to Congress on Tuesday.

The document says that Matthew Riehl was hospitalized at the VA facility in Sheridan, Wyoming in April 2014. He later was hospitalized at a veteran’s center in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Following the hospitalization, Riehl escaped the mental health ward. He was later located and placed on a 72 hour mental health hold.

Although the report does not go into detail about the psychotic episode, it shows a history of mental illness for Riehl, an Iraq war veteran.

There was an “urgent contact for mental health on July 22, 2015, with an initial mental health assessment completed Aug. 26, 2015,” according to the document.

Riehl then skipped an appointment on Nov. 3, 2015 and was called by the clinic twice in August 2015 to reschedule an internal medicine clinic, but he declined.

Riehl ambushed four deputies Sunday morning and killed Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish.

Riehl fired off more than 100 rounds from a rifle and wounded three more deputies, a Castle Rock police officer and two neighbors.

A tactical team shot and killed Riehl about an hour and a half after the shooting started.