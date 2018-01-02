× Grandmother sentenced to prison for child abuse of 6-month-old boy

DENVER — A grandmother accused of child abuse of a 6-month-old boy who suffered a brain injury was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Rebecca Laca, 57, pleaded guilty in November to child abuse negligently causing serious bodily injury. She originally had been charged with child abuse knowingly causing serious bodily injury.

Besides the seven-year prison sentence, Laca was ordered to pay $9,434 in restitution.

On Nov. 11, 2016, Laca was watching the boy when she became upset with him and slammed him onto a bed, prosecutors said.

The boy suffered a frontal bilateral subdural brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging.