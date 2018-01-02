Former Wyoming law school dean, targeted by ambush suspect, reacts to deadly rampage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARAMIE, Wyo. — John Burman, former dean of the University of Wyoming College of Law, spoke to FOX31 on Tuesday about his former student Matthew Riehl— the man at the center of New Year’s Eve’s deadly rampage in Douglas County.

Burman, who taught at the law school full-time for 24 years, was the primary target of vulgar and disgusting online posts authored by Riehl. Those messages surfaced online about two months before Sunday’s tragedy.

“I know I had Matt [in class] at least twice,” Burman told FOX31.

The former dean is now a part-time professor emeritus at the law school. He suffers from a debilitating disease somewhat similar to Multiple sclerosis. He said he doesn’t remember Riehl but recognized the name when he was the target of Riehl’s online hate-filled messages.

“It was bad,” Burman said. “I had never been the victim that kind of a threat.”

The messages, much too graphic and to broadcast on television, were threatening in nature. The posts were described as rambling and some made no sense.

“It seemed clear that he was very ill,” Burman said.

The threats, targeting Burman and his colleagues, prompted university police to increase security at the law school in early November and contact law enforcement in Douglas County. Even though officials couldn’t predict the New Year’s Eve tragedy in Douglas County, Burman said he feels remorse.

“[Matt] needed help and we didn’t give it to him— and we have paid a huge price,” Burman said.

The Burman family said their hearts go out to Deputy Parrish’s family and everyone impacted by the actions of Matthew Riehl.