First set of New Year’s twins born in Denver

DENVER -- New Year's Day was extra special for a Colorado couple as they had the first set of twins born in Denver in 2018.

Their names are Ryan and Myar.

Mom gave birth to him at 12:07 a.m., then her at 12:09 a.m. - right after the new year started.

They're natural twins, and they were delivered at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital.

"I'm the happiest dad ever on this planet. I'm so happy," said Sameer Eatayah, the father of the twins. "I just want to thank the staff of this hospital. They were so amazing and great. They did a really great job as well."

Mom is resting comfortably following the birth of the twins. And although the kids came a little early, they are healthy and doing well.

The twins are now at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.