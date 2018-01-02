Douglas County Sheriff visits crime scene where deputy was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock made an unannounced visit Tuesday to the apartment where one of his deputies was gunned down on New Year’s Eve morning.

Sheriff Spurlock spent about 20 minutes inside Matthew Riehl’s home at the Copper Canyon Apartment Homes. He was with Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz and three other law enforcement officials.

“Still an ongoing investigation of what was taking place inside,” Sheriff Spurlock told FOX31 after going through both bedrooms and looking out the windows that are now shattered.

Sheriff Spurlock said Riehl ambushed four deputies Sunday morning and killed Deputy Zack Parrish.

Riehl fired off more than 100 rounds from a rifle and wounded three more deputies, a Castle Rock police officer and two neighbors. A tactical team shot and killed Riehl about an hour and a half after the shooting started.

FOX31 asked Sheriff Spurlock what he saw inside Riehl’s apartment. The sheriff paused for a minute and responded, “Um, that`s a hard answer. That`s a hard question to answer. I don`t want to get into any details about that at this point, because we`re still investigating the suspect and particulars about him.”

The sheriff said he would release more information about what’s inside the apartment and about the investigation after the funeral for Deputy Parrish.