Daybreak Delights: Gluten Free Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Gluten Free Pancakes.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Gluten Free Pancakes (New Year, New You-Series)

What you Need

•

1 cup white rice flour

•

1/2 cup cornstarch

•

1/2 cup sweet rice flour

•

1 tablespoon baking powder

•

1/2 teaspoon salt

•

1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum*

•

2 large eggs

•

1 cup Buttermilk

•

1/4 cup (4 Tablespoons) Melted Butter Unsalted

•

nonstick cooking spray

What to Do

Heat an electric skillet or griddle to 375 degrees

In a mixing bowl combine all dry ingredients. Whisking to combine.

Add in eggs, buttermilk, and butter, and mix to combine thoroughly.

Lightly spray the griddle or skillet with non-stick spray, before you add the batter each time.

Carefully spoon out the batter onto the griddle or skillet and flip only once, once the first side turns golden brown.

Cooking Tip: Add fun and flavor to your pancakes by adding a sprinkling of mini chocolate chips, fresh blueberries, or sliced bananas to the tops of the pancakes once the batter is in the skillet/griddle.

Remove from griddle/skillet once the pancakes are golden brown on each side, serve with additional butter, and or syrup. Enjoy!