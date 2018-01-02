California twins born in different years

DELANO, Calif. — A slight rarity in California as twins were born in different years.

Delano Regional Medical Center officials tell KERO that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He was 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches.

The second twin, a girl, was born at 12:16 a.m. Monday. She weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and was 16 inches.

Doctors say the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via Cesarean section.

The parents say the babies were about a month early.