Broncos freeze ticket prices for second consecutive year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a 5-11 season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AFC West, the Broncos announced Tuesday they will not raise ticket prices for a second consecutive year.

It was the Broncos’ first losing season since 2010 and the second consecutive year they have missed the playoffs.

The Broncos lost seven of their last 12 games in 2016 to finish 9-7, ending with coach Gary Kubiak stepping down because of health reasons.

Vance Joseph replaced Kubiak and after starting 3-1, the Broncos lost eight consecutive games, their longest losing streak in 50 years.

They were also shut out in a game for the first time in 25 years and lost eight games by 10 or more points.

On Monday, general manager John Elway announced Joseph would return for the 2018 season, but six assistant coaches were fired.

In a letter to fans on Tuesday, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis announced the ticket freeze.

“We share your disappointment for not reaching our goals after a promising start to the season,” Ellis said. “There are no excuses for what went wrong, and all of us take full responsibility for our first losing record record in seven years.”

Ellis also expressed his confidence in Elway and Joseph to turn things around.

“I believe in the vision of our football leadership to acquire and develop players who can help us win,” Ellis said.

The average price of a general-admission ticket to Broncos games at Sports Authority Field at Mile High is just more than $100, which is near the league average.

The Broncos increased ticket prices after making the playoffs from 2011 to 2015.

Tickets on the secondary market this season were the second-highest in the league at $302. Only the average price of $380 for New England Patriots’ secondary-market tickets was higher.