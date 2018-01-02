× Body found in Adams County identified as Natalie Bollinger

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The body found along a dirt road by a passerby on Friday in Adams County was identified as Natalie Bollinger Tuesday. The Adams County coroner made the positive identification.

Bollinger was missing from Broomfield. She was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 28.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy about 3:15 p.m. Friday

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Natalie Bollinger left her home after speaking to a family member and had not been seen since, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information about her whereabouts after 1 p.m. Thursday to call 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.