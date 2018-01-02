× Arrest made in New Year’s Eve shooting death outside Denver strip club

DENVER — A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting death outside of a strip club on New Year’s Eve morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Jared Chavez, 25, is being held for investigation of second-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.

The shooting happened about 1:40 a.m. Sunday outside Dandy Dan’s strip club at 214 S. Federal Blvd.

The man was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead. The name and age of the man have not been released.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting.