After frigid morning, sunny and dry across metro area with warmer temperatures

DENVER -- Dry conditions and warmer temperatures will return to the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

After a frigid start in the morning, skies will clear out and there will be sunshine across the state with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Winds will be light except across the higher peaks, where gusts to 30 mph are possible. Strong wind gusts to 25 mph are possible late this afternoon in northeast Colorado.

The rest of the week will remain sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the 50s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There is a chance the mountains could see snow late Saturday and Sunday, with only a slight chance of rain or snow on the eastern Plains.

Denver has only received 6.8 inches of snow this season, far below the 21 inches that is average for the first part of January.