2 abducted Texas girls might have been seen in southern Colorado

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A search is underway for two young girls from Texas who could be in southern Colorado and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Texas authorities issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith after they found their mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, dead in their home north of Austin and the girls missing on Saturday.

They believe the girls are with 44-year-old Terry Miles, who was Bates' roommate. He's described as 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Miles was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four-door hatchback with Texas license plates JGH-9845. The vehicle had a white sticker on the upper-right corner of the rear window.

He might be driving across state lines and possibly into southern Colorado or northern New Mexico, KEYE reported.

Griffith is described as a white female, 5-foot and 100 pounds with dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, a right nose stud and braces. It's not known what she was last wearing.

Bandera-Margret is described as a white female, 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. It's also unknown what she was last wearing.