Wyoming students warned in November about Highlands Ranch shooter

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on deputies in Highlands Ranch on Sunday morning was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

Matthew Riehl was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the four deputies, killing one. A Castle Rock police SWAT officer and two civilians were also shot.

The Nov. 6 email from assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they saw Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.

College spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday the school was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.

Baldwin said security on campus was increased for several days. Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe Riehl, 37, fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on the deputies.

Riehl had previously posted videos online railing against Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and police.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment.

Authorities say Riehl used a rifle to fatally shoot 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, and wound four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.

The ordeal ended after SWAT officers entered, and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.

Parrish is survived by his wife and two young daughters.