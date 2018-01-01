Wife of slain deputy thanks community for its support at candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. – Hundreds of people gathered at Mission Hills Church on New Year’s Day to grieve for fallen officer Zackari Parrish.

Parrish attended church at Mission Hills. The large worship room was filled to capacity for a candlelight vigil in Parrish’s honor.

His wife, Gracie, spoke briefly to thank the community for its support. She says she will raise their two young daughters to love their father.

She also asked anyone who knew her husband to share stories about him. Those are the stories their children will grow up hearing about their father.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support by the community and the nation,” she said. “Never in my world would I have imagined this.

Parrish was remembered as a man of God, a devoted father and husband, and an outstanding law enforcement officer.

One of the most emotional moments happened when a Castle Rock Police Officer spoke directly to Gracie.

“Even though you’ve lost a husband,” he said, “you’ve gained the largest family in the world. You don’t have to worry about someone walking these girls down the aisle because we’ll be there.”

Zackari Parrish will be laid to rest Friday, January 5th. The funeral service will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church at 11 a.m.