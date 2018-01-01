Weld County deputy shoots driver after pursuit in Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A man was injured after being shot by a deputy at the end of a short pursuit on Sunday morning, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said Michael Nash, 54 of Fort Lupton, sped past a deputy on Highway 52 at College Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The deputy pursued Nash after he did not pull over, the sheriff’s office said.

Nash stopped in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue in Fort Lupton. The sheriff’s office said Nash was armed with a handgun and the deputy fired his weapon.

Nash was shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The deputy was not injured.

Nash faces charges of felony menacing, felony eluding, prohibited use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and harassment/domestic violence, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-351-5381.