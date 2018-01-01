Vance Joseph to return for second season as Broncos coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Vance Joseph will return for a second season as coach of the Broncos, general manager John Elway announced Monday morning.

Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team. We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018. — John Elway (@johnelway) January 1, 2018

To all our fans: THANK YOU for your tremendous support and sticking with us through a tough year. This wasn't the season anyone expected, but we'll learn from it and be better because of it. Our 2018 season starts today. — John Elway (@johnelway) January 1, 2018

The Broncos lost their regular-season finale on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to cap a 5-11 season, just two years after the franchise won Super Bowl 50 and its third championship.

Joseph was hired last year to replace Gary Kubiak, who stepped down for health reasons.

After going 4-0 in the preseason and starting the regular season 3-1, the Broncos lost eight consecutive games, their longest losing streak in 50 years.

That led to the firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in the middle of the season.

Speculation had been growing for weeks that the first-year coach would be let go after the Broncos' first losing season since 2010.

Eight of the Broncos' 11 losses were by 10 or more points this season, including their first shutout loss in 25 years.

Dumping Joseph would have meant a fourth coaching change in only five years.