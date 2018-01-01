‘Time travel’ Hawaiian Airlines flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Because of an unexpected delay, a Hawaiian Airlines flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 446 left Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. on New Year’s Day and arrived in Honolulu at 10:16 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The flight was scheduled to leave Auckland at 11.55 p.m. but was delayed 10 minutes, meaning it ended up taking off on Jan 1.

Because Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu, the plane “time traveled” as it crossed the International Date Line.

Reporter Sam Sweeney noticed the flight times and posted about it on Twitter.

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

Several people on Twitter had a lot to say about the odd occurrence.