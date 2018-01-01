Shooter threatened law professors and police prior to killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Douglas County shooter, Matt Riehl, had no criminal background, but according to the Sheriff's office, he was "known to them"

Part of that reason was Riehl’s angry, strange, and threatening social media postings.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered he used an alias “Matt Gonzo” on Facebook.

Using various means of video recording, Riehl complained about the politics and tactics of several local police agencies.

Before Riehl opened fire on Douglas County deputies, he was busy on Facebook calling them "clowns."

His anger also shows up in a different You Tube video about the Lone Tree Police Department, where he repeatedly calls officers “Nazi’s” and “scumbags.” He also repeatedly laughs at his own comments.

Riehl’s anger apparently stemmed from a November 17th traffic stop.

He acquired body camera footage of him getting pulled over, then narrates his displeasure as he plays the video on a film screen.

At one point, Riehl said into his recorder, “This is the type of serial harassment in law enforcement.”

The social media police criticisms reviewed by FOX31 were never overtly threatening, but other Facebook posts, which targeted several of his University of Wyoming law professors, were.

Riehl received his law degree from UW School of Law in 2010, but records show he no longer has an active bar or attorney license.

On Facebook, his vile rants included dreaming about raping a former male professor.

That threat and (possibly others posted online) prompted this all campus warning in November. Police emailed out Riehl’s picture and a photo of his car with this message

"Students are also asked to immediately notify UWPD if they observe the former student or his red Ford Foxbody Mustang with Colorado plates."

“No matter the problems that he was in, upon reflection he always felt sorry for himself. It wasn’t his fault. Something was always done to him,” former law school classmate Ember Oakley told FOX31.

She said he always played the "poor me" card and was a “manipulative” person.

“He seemed to instigate problems and malign people and smirk, be underhanded. And when he was called out on his behavior he normally wouldn’t stop, but more importantly, he always found himself to be the victim.”

Oakley said she never saw any signs of mental illness, telling FOX31, “He didn`t seem to have that deranged obsession nine years ago when we were in school.”

Riehl’s social media pages also include photos of him shooting a shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle last summer.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers traced the pictures back to course offered by Kenaz Tactical Group; a defensive firearms coarse in Colorado Springs.

The owner, Robert Butler, declined to speak on camera with FOX31 but sent us a statement.

On December 31st ,2017 at approximately 6pm, we were notified that a former student of Kenaz Tactical Group, a Mr. Matthew Riehl, was apparently the killer in the tragic murder of Deputy Zackari Parrish of the Douglas county Sheriffs office and the injury of 4 other officers on the scene.

This summer Mr. Riehl attended defensive firearms courses which were conducted in Colorado Springs, CO by our company. Mr. Riehl’s demeanor during the training sessions was not alarming, he interacted well with other students and seemed proud of his military career. Mr. Riehl provided his own firearms during the training sessions.

We are prepared to cooperate fully with any law enforcement investigation that may result.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Parrish family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the Colorado law enforcement community and the citizens of Colorado whose lives were forever affected by this tragic event. We have donated to the Fallen Officer Fund - Douglas County Sheriff, donations may be made at http://www.dcsheriff.net/fallen-officer-fund.

Kenaz Tactical Group provides defensive firearm and medical training and education to civilians, military and armed professionals in the Colorado area. We frequently partner with industry professionals such as the I.C.E. Training Company, High Plains Tactical and Comstock Enterprises to ensure our training remains current and relevant. Kenaz Tactical Group trains hundreds of students per year and is one of the few full-time academies in the State.

Kenaz Tactical Group courses include NRA Basic Pistol, Rifle, Personal protection inside and outside the home as well as our Concealed permit course, Pistol and Rifle courses and a Civilian Medical class. Additionally, Kenaz Tactical Group provides armed security officer courses for both Denver and Colorado Springs.