× One more cold day then warming trend

COLORADO – On this first morning of 2018 we’re waking up to patchy fog and cold temps in the single digits. As the day wears on we’ll see sunshine and highs around 26 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The Mountains stay mostly dry today with partly sunny skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. It’s going to be a dry stretch until Sunday.

Temps warm up quickly starting on Tuesday. Highs reach 40. 40s and 50s through this weekend.

The next chance of significant mountain snow arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.