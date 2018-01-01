Man recovering after being shot in shoulder when neighbor unloads 100 rounds on law enforcement, surrounding apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A man is recovering after being shot in the shoulder when his neighbor unloaded 100 rounds of bullets on law enforcement, striking deputies, neighbors and nearby buildings.

The Douglas County Sheriff said Matt Riehl ambushed deputies responding to a disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Deputy Zackari Parrish died. Deputies Michael Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, and Jeffrey Pelle, 32, were injured. SWAT officer Tom O'Donnell of the Castle Rock Police Department was also shot and injured by the suspect.

Neighbor Farook Patail woke up to the chaos unfolding outside. He looked out the window, and saw deputies giving another deputy CPR.

He was laying in bed when he felt his shoulder go numb. He felt his shoulder and realized he'd been shot. He yelled for his wife to get down on the ground then he crawled to the phone to call 9-1-1 while bullets continued to come through his window and glass door.

"I can hear the sound of that shooting because it’s like a war zone in front of me," said Patail.

Law enforcement helped him get to safety. He said he's grateful the bullet hit him where it did, because if it'd been a few inches higher, it'd have hit his neck or head.

Patail said he never knew his neighbor Matt Riehl.

Patail said doctors are waiting to remove the bullet from his shoulder because right now, it's too close to his joint. Doctors told him they expect the bullet to travel away from the joint and then they'll take it out.