Firefighters turn iconic Castle Rock star into tribute for slain deputy

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Fire Department has come up with a fitting Colorado tribute to fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish.

Parrish, a 29-year-old father of two died in an ambush at the Copper Canyon apartment complex early Sunday morning.

In honor of Parrish, CRFD will light up the town’s iconic star in a whole new way.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s wall, firefighters have changed the horizontal bulbs from white to blue to create a “thin blue line.”

“We hope that this will give the community something [to] look to as they think of Zack and the sacrifices that your first responders make every single day,” read a statement issued by the crew.