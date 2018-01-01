Father arrested in death of 8-month-old son in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A father has been arrested in connection to the death of his 8-month-old son, the Loveland Police Department said.

Police responded to an apartment unit at 910 N. Douglas Ave. just after 8 a.m. Friday for a baby boy who reportedly was not breathing.

The boy was taken to McKee Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Police detectives, and investigators with the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office and the Larimer County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

On Saturday night, 20-year-old Gabriel Navarrete, the father of the boy, was arrested for felony child abuse recklessly causing death.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail. There were no other children in the apartment at the time of the incident, police said.

The boy has not been identified.