Fans react to Broncos retaining Vance Joseph as coach after losing season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos fans took to Twitter on Monday to react to general manager John Elway’s announcement that Vance Joseph will return for a second season as coach.

Joseph went 5-11 in his first season as coach, finishing last in the AFC West. The season included an eight-game losing streak (the longest in the franchise in 50 years), a shutout loss (a first in 25 years), and a 1-7 road record.

Speculation had been building for weeks that Joseph would not be retained, but Elway put that to rest on Monday morning, saying, “We believe in Vance as our head coach.”

There was a lot negative reaction to the move.

Let's look at Dove Valley pic.twitter.com/DxwXsXP064 — Will "HW" Petersen (@PetersenWill) January 1, 2018

Most of #BroncosCountry with the news that Vance Joseph is coming back for another year as head coach of the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/1BTMLWUc7U — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) January 1, 2018

So if I understand this, your business is failing, but your employees like their Manager. The answer is just keep doin what your doin cause the employees promise it’s gonna be better. — Captain Bronco (@CaptainBronco) January 1, 2018

How are you gonna believe in someone who lost to a winless Giants team coming off a bye?? That alone shows how inept & shrewd Joseph is as a "coach". 0 scheming ability week in & week out.

I'm at a loss for words. Bringing back the 1st coach in over a decade off a losing season — heaVy but steady (@TheNumberNine) January 1, 2018

What I don't get: No matter who went to bat for VJ yesterday, huge portions of the team had prolonged stretches of bad, uninspired football. Even if he is THAT well-liked, why should we believe this changes? — Zach Fogg (@zachfoggsports) January 1, 2018

I think it sets an unhealthy precedent when in the NFL, players “liking” a coach who produced little to no results, aids in a decision for said coach to keep his job when he failed to do it when said Coach was headed towards the unemployment line. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) January 1, 2018

I'd have 1 question for anyone in the #broncos locker room making their case for Joseph, if you love the guy so much, why'd you give up so often? The team did it so many times against teams with no wins, away, & even at home.

What's going to keep that from happening next year? — Lisa (@liselm17) January 1, 2018

After spearheading the worst Broncos season of my lifetime, which is not hyperbole, Vance Joseph will be back for an encore performance in 2018. This makes no sense from a football standpoint, but it makes total sense from a financial one. So it goes at Dove Valley. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) January 1, 2018

Elway basically fires Fox after going 12-4, and Kubiak after 9-7, but keeps this mental midget after going 5-11. Horrible move. — ALLTHINGS18 (@ALLTHINGS18) January 1, 2018

There is one last streak Vance Joseph has to break before he leaves Denver… The Broncos haven't had consecutive losing seasons since 72. — TheShyGuy (@ARealShyGuy) January 1, 2018

#Broncos will go 4-12 next year. Vance Joseph is the worst head coach in pro sports. — COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORS (@ABBronco) January 1, 2018

I have been a Broncos fan since the 60's. Retaining Joseph appears to be an unwillingness to admit a mistake in hiring him. I hate to say it but I am giving up on the Broncos. — Clark Kent (@desertrat29) January 1, 2018

This is absolutely crazy. The broncos got outcoached in 16 games and lost to the Chiefs backups and again were outcoached. Everyone on that staff should be fired and next year when Denver is losing again both Joseph and Elway need to be fired. Bring in Peyton as the GM https://t.co/8jyabZRBxr — Jeremy Threlkeld (@JJ2Threlkeld) January 1, 2018

Broncos keeping Vance Joseph is such a joke — Brady Baer (@bbaer24) January 1, 2018

Still, there was some support for the embattled coach.

I don’t understand broncos country hatred for Vance Joseph. It’s just his first year and if the players want him back that speak volumes of what type of head coach he really is. You can’t win them all unfortunately. Some y’all need to stop acting like spoil patriots fan. @Broncos — J.Ennis (@dmvspitta) January 1, 2018

I'm alright with #Broncos giving Vance Joseph another year to right the ship. Hopeful that VJ will learn from his rookie mistakes in 2018. His seat will definitely be hot all season. — Kyle Banks (@kylebanks) January 1, 2018

Saw several reports throughout Sunday’s game that he was getting canned. Good to see him returning for an another opportunity https://t.co/SYrfHEWmIW — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 1, 2018

One thing is for sure… Elway has taken a mature, self responsible tact moving fwd, He’s saying this season was on him & the future will be as well. You may not like his decision, but he’s owning all of this and will have to fix it. QB is #1 priority. Here we go. #Broncos — Marc Moser (@RadioMoser) January 1, 2018