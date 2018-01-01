Donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s fallen officers fund

Fans react to Broncos retaining Vance Joseph as coach after losing season

Posted 12:05 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06PM, January 1, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos fans took to Twitter on Monday to react to general manager John Elway’s announcement that Vance Joseph will return for a second season as coach.

Joseph went 5-11 in his first season as coach, finishing last in the AFC West. The season included an eight-game losing streak (the longest in the franchise in 50 years), a shutout loss (a first in 25 years), and a 1-7 road record.

Speculation had been building for weeks that Joseph would not be retained, but Elway put that to rest on Monday morning, saying, “We believe in Vance as our head coach.”

There was a lot negative reaction to the move.

Still, there was some support for the embattled coach.