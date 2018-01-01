Family of deputy wounded in Highlands Ranch shooting speaks out

LITTLETON, Colo. – FOX31 is talking to the family of one of the deputies injured in the Highlands Ranch shooting. “It’s the call no parent wants to get,” Boulder County Sheriff, Joe Pelle, said.

Sheriff Joe Pelle heard the words he always feared on Sunday morning. His son, who chose to follow a career in his footsteps, had been shot in the line of duty.

“The surgeon was just in and said the bullet missed his heart by half an inch,” Pelle said.

Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Jeff Pelle was one of the first to respond to the disturbance call at the Copper Creek Apartment Complex in Highlands Ranch. That’s when detectives say the suspect shot off more than 100 rounds from a Rifle.

Pelle said Jeff was trying to pull his friend and fellow deputy, Zack Parrish out of the line of fire, when he was hit.

“He was wearing a bullet proof vest but he was bent over trying to pull his friend out so that area wasn’t protected by the panels in his vest,” Pelle said.

Jeff was shot under the arm. The bullet collapsed his lung, and punctured his liver and diaphragm.

“We are so grateful that he’s going to be okay and so heartbroken for the family,” Pelle said.

Pelle said he is heartbroken for the Parrish family. Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in the shooting. Pelle said this tragic situation illustrates the dangers of their job.

On Monday, over his his police scanner, Pelle heard multiple dispatch calls where officers must deal with the unpredictable.

“There were three or four disturbance calls with mentally, disturbed folks just in the matter of the hour it took to drive down here. So, it’s a routine thing. It’s something they do every day in and day out. You never know.”

While his son will physically make a full recovery, Pelle said the emotional trauma will leave lasting scars.

“He lost a friend been through a very horrific event. It’s such a band of brothers. It’s such a strong fraternity. The outpouring of love and prayers and hope has been wonderful.”

Jeff Pelle served as a deputy in Pueblo County for five years and has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for two years. He has been upgraded from stable to fair condition.