Driver killed after crashing into tree, brick wall in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A driver was killed after crashing into a tree and a brick wall early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.
The crash happened in the 16700 block of East Hampden Avenue west of South Buckley Road just before 2 a.m.
Initial calls to dispatch were that the vehicle crashed into a house, but investigators determined that did not happen.
Officers found the white Mercury SUV driven by the sole occupant hit a tree, then slammed into a brick wall.
The driver, whose name, age and gender were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
39.652805 -104.793612