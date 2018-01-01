Driver killed after crashing into tree, brick wall in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A driver was killed after crashing into a tree and a brick wall early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 16700 block of East Hampden Avenue west of South Buckley Road just before 2 a.m.

Initial calls to dispatch were that the vehicle crashed into a house, but investigators determined that did not happen.

Officers found the white Mercury SUV driven by the sole occupant hit a tree, then slammed into a brick wall.

The driver, whose name, age and gender were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.