Community steps up to pay tribute to fallen deputy, donate to family

DOUGLAS COUNTY -- It did not take long for people to step up and show their support for the Parrish family.

Almost as quickly as the new spread of Douglas County deputy sheriff Zack Parrish’s death, the community responded. Flowers, flags, balloons and just being here to show respect and support for the fall and deputy.

Highlands Ranch resident Colleen Meyer, who teaches at Saddle Ranch Elementary just up the road, stopped by the makeshift memorial with her children to pay respect, “I was shocked and angry and sad and what a tragedy at the sheriffs office. Police officers put themselves out there for us on a regular basis.“

A GoFundMe account for the Parrish family has been established but right now, the Mayer family will be praying, “Our family is going to pray about it and see what we can do or what we are called to do.“

It is a difficult time for the community, but that pales in comparison to the family of deputy Zackari Parrish.