Cold temperatures tonight, warmer temperatures for Tuesday

Temperatures will be cold across the state tonight with temperatures expected to fall to the teens and single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero.

The northeast plains are under a Wind Chill Advisory starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Wind chill values will drop around -10 to -20 degrees.

Some spots along the Front Range and plains will see low clouds and patchy fog tonight and early tomorrow morning. A few light snow flurries can't be ruled out.

Colorado's northern mountains will see a few light snow showers tonight and some wind gusts up to 50mph. Winds and snow will die down by early Tuesday morning.

The arctic air we have been under will finally move out Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 41 in Denver.

The rest of the week will stay dry with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

