Candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Flowers and cards from the community continue to come in to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office station in Highlands Ranch after Sunday morning's ambush left one deputy dead, and three deputies, one police officer and two civilians injured.

The four law enforcement members who were injured -- deputies Michael Doyle, Jeff Pelle and Taylor Davis, and SWAT officer Thomas O'Donnell with the Castle Rock Police Department -- remain in stable condition.

Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, died from his injuries at the Copper Canyon Apartments. He was with the sheriff's office for about seven months after working with the Castle Rock Police Department for more than two years.

He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

Parrish and his family attended Mission Hills Community Church in Littleton, where a candlelight vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Monday.

Pastor Craig Smith said anyone who has memories of Parrish can attend the service at the church at 620 Southpark Drive.

"Pretty clear the first time you meet Zack, he's a guy that has a passion of life," Smith said. "He's incredibly zealous. There's a spark that came out immediately.

"I've heard from so many different people that he just loved his community and being a police officer.

"Zack didn't see law enforcement as a job. He saw it as a calling, as a way to serve his community and a blessing. And I think he approached it in that perspective.

"Even listening to his wife go back and forth between moments of heartbreak and grief, and then she'd cycle around to 'I'm so proud of him.'"