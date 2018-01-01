Bus crash in rural Utah kills 13-year-old, injures 11 people

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Authorities are investigating a Greyhound bus crash in rural Utah that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured 11 others.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the bus headed to Las Vegas crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of Green River.

The bus went off the highway shoulder into a steep wash and stopped about 200 feet away from the road.

The bus driver and two passengers were airlifted in serious condition to hospitals in Grand Junction and Provo, Utah.

Eight others were taken by ambulances in Utah.

Troopers say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash but one passenger reported the driver appeared to have a medical issue.