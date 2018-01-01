Broncos’ opponents for 2018 season set after last-place finish in AFC West

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos closed a disappointing season on Sunday with a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The Broncos finished 5-11 and last in the AFC West just two years after winning Super Bowl 50 for their third championship.

The season included an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the franchise in 50 years, and eight losses by 10 or more points.

After the regular season concluded Sunday, the Broncos’ opponents for 2018 were set.

The Broncos will play home-and-away games against their AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

They also will play all of the teams in the AFC North and NFC West, and the last-place teams in the AFC South and AFC East.

The dates and times will be announced in April.

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans.

Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets.