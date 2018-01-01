One deputy involved in Douglas County shooting remains in hospital

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — All but one Douglas County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in Sunday’s ambush-type shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex have been released from hospitals, officials said Monday.

Deputies Michael Doyle, 28, and Taylor Davis, 30, were treated and released from Littleton Adventist Hospital, spokeswoman Alyssa Parker said.

Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer Tom O’Donnell was treated and released from Sky Ridge Medical Center, spokeswoman Linda Watson said.

Two civilians who were also injured in the shooting were treated and released from Sky Ridge, Watson said. The names, ages and gender of the civilians who were injured were not released.

Deputy Jeff Pelle, 32, remains at Littleton Adventist Hospital. His condition has been upgraded from stable to fair condition. Pelle is the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

On Sunday morning, deputies responded for the second time in two hours to the Copper Canyon Apartments complex on a noise complaint.

Just before 6 a.m., four deputies were hit by rifle rounds from the suspect’s bedroom.

Because of the large amount of gunfire and injuries they suffered, three deputies weren’t able to rescue 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, who died in the shooting.

Parrish was shot multiple times and according to the attending doctor, wouldn’t have been able to survive his injuries because of where he was shot.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at Mission Hills Community Church in Littleton (620 Southpark Drive) in honor of Parrish.