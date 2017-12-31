Wind chill temperatures drop below zero to start 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be dangerously cold in some spots in Colorado tonight.

Wind chill values are expected to be around or below zero along the Front Range and could reach -15° to -25° on the eastern plains.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place from 8 p.m. tonight to 11 a.m. Monday for the eastern plains. Temperatures will be cold enough to develop frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes in these areas.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight thanks to upslope winds with a few snow flurries possible. No snow accumulation is expected.

Monday will start out into the single digits on the Front Range with afternoon highs only climbing to the mid 20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Cold temperatures will finally move out on Tuesday as highs return to the 40s. The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the 40s and 50s.

