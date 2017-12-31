Teen sought after escaping from juvenile detention center in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Deputies at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a juvenile who escaped from the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center, 13500 E. Fremont Ave., in Englewood, just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Michael Wade, 16, jumped a fence and ran from staff. He was last seen running northwest from the facility, according to a press release.

Deputies are concerned because of the temperature, as Wade was only wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants when he escaped.

Wade is described as a black male, about 5-feet-10 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is advised not to approach Wade and to call 911 immediately.

The Sheriff’s office says Wade may seek shelter and warmer clothing and nearby residents should be aware of activity in garages and out buildings and to report anything suspicious immediately.