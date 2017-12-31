Suspect in fatal deputy-involved shooting identified as US veteran with a grudge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A man identified by a law enforcement official as the gunman who killed a Douglas County sheriff's deputy and wounded four others early Sunday posted repeated online rants against law enforcement in the area.

The sheriff's office identified 37-year-old Matthew Riehl as the man who shot the five deputies and two civilians as the officers responded to a complaint at the apartment in Douglas County.

Douglas County Coroner confirms shooting suspect in #CopperCanyonOIS as Matthew Riehl DOB 9/09/80 (pictured). Investigation still ongoing and being investigated by @DA18th Critical Response Team. pic.twitter.com/H6wT0klSQv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

A YouTube user identified as Matthew Riehl posted a YouTube video Dec. 13 calling for the firing of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and railing against him in highly personal terms.

Riehl wears an Iraq combat veteran hat in the video critical of the sheriff. He served briefly in Iraq.