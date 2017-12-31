Libertarian party distances itself from gunman in deputy shooting

DENVER — The Libertarian Party is distancing itself from self-proclaimed Libertarian Matthew Riehl, the gunman in the deputy ambush that left one dead Sunday morning.

Riehl released a YouTube video in which he claimed to be a member of the party and teased the idea of running for office as a Libertarian against Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

In the same video, Riehl calls Spurlock “a clown” and predicted that he will “flub big time next election.”

The Libertarian Party of Colorado denounced the shooter and said they have no record of him in their database. The statement also expressed “great sadness” regarding the shooting and offered condolences to the families of those injured in the ambush.

The full statement was released Sunday night and reads as follows:

“It is with great sadness that the Libertarian Party of Colorado and the Libertarian Party of Douglas County learned of the fatal shooting of Douglas County Deputy Zachari Parrish as well as the wounding of others and offers their condolences to those families starting out a new year on such a tragic note. The alleged shooter, Matthew Riehl, claimed to be a “libertarian” candidate for the position of Douglas County Sheriff in a YouTube video released earlier this month. Mr. Riehl is not a member of the Libertarian Party and has no recorded involvement with the Party. He was not nominated or endorsed for any office, neither had the Libertarian Party of Colorado nor the Libertarian Party of Douglas ever heard of him prior to this incident. All Libertarian candidates must be members of the Party and sign a statement of belief in the Party’s principles of non-aggression, limited government (if any), and respect for the rights of others. Libertarian Party of Colorado State Chair and Libertarian Party of Douglas County Chair Wayne Harlos stated: