How to donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s fallen officers fund

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A gunman shot and killed a deputy, and wounded four other deputies and two civilians at an apartment complex during a domestic violence call early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed when the gunman opened fire on deputies at the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University boulevards.

Parrish is survived by his wife and two young children.

If you would like to help, the Douglas County Sheriff the Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County Foundation is taking donations.

The donations provide assistance to the family of fallen officers.

Donations can be mailed here:

Fallen Officers Fund

Attn: Sergeant Ron Hanavan

4000 Justice Way

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Donations can also be made online via PayPal.