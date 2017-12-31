Deputy killed in Douglas County apartment complex shooting identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed when a suspect opened fire on deputies at an apartment complex during a domestic violence call early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Parrish is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Zackari was a good kid. A smiley kid. You’d go up and down the hall and see his face. He loved to serve,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock names 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, deputy and former CRPD officer killed in Copper Canyon shooting. Our hearts our heavy today as we mourn the loss of one of our brothers. Thank you all for your support.

"Zack was always there for his friends. Giving scriptural advice to friends in need of advice, or offering up his free time to help his buddies with home projects. Zack was selfless and a true friend to anyone that knew him."

“His wife told me today that he loved this job more than he had loved any job he ever had,” the sheriff said.

About 5:15 a.m., deputies responded the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University boulevards.

A gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians. One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect knew police were coming and began firing when they arrived.

The deputies who were injured crawled to safety, but could not pull Parrish out of the way.

Parrish was hit multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

Parrish was with the sheriff’s office for seven months. He previously was with the Castle Rock Police Department.