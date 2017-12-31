Chick-Fil-A at Park Meadows opens on a Sunday to feed law enforcement

LONE TREE, Colo. — Chick-Fil-A at Park Meadows Mall opened on Sunday to feed law enforcement following the deadly deputy involved shooting in Highlands Ranch early Sunday morning.

“With heavy hearts and lots of community support three Douglas County, Jefferson County and other County officers are helping with food 400 sandwiches for first responders. Our prayers are with all that serve and their family’s,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed when a suspect opened fire on deputies at an apartment complex during a disturbance call early Sunday morning.

Deputies Michael Doyle, 28; Taylor Davis, 30; Jeffrey Pelle, 32; and Castle Rock police officer Tom O’Donnell, 31 were injured in the incident. The four are in stable condition.

Two civilians were also shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.