Wind gusts to nearly 100 mph force Breckenridge Resort to close

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- Wind gusts to nearly 100 mph forced Breckenridge Resort to close on Saturday afternoon during the busy holiday weekend.
A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded on Peak 8. The resort shut down the lines about 1:30 p.m.
A 99 mph wind gust was recorded on Berthoud Pass, while hurricane-force winds were recorded at Glen Haven (83 mph), the summit of Arapahoe Basin (79 mph) and Snowmass (79 mph).
Breckenridge plans to open its ski and snowboard lines at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
39.480227 -106.066698