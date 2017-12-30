Wind gusts to nearly 100 mph force Breckenridge Resort to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- Wind gusts to nearly 100 mph forced Breckenridge Resort to close on Saturday afternoon during the busy holiday weekend.

A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded on Peak 8. The resort shut down the lines about 1:30 p.m.

For the safety of all guests and employees, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be closed for the remainder of the day due to high winds. The resort plans to resume normal operations tomorrow, with lifts opening for skiing and snowboarding at 8:30 a.m. — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) December 30, 2017

A 99 mph wind gust was recorded on Berthoud Pass, while hurricane-force winds were recorded at Glen Haven (83 mph), the summit of Arapahoe Basin (79 mph) and Snowmass (79 mph).

Breckenridge plans to open its ski and snowboard lines at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.