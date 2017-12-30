Photos: Janes Addiction live at Ogden Theatre

Denver — Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro brought their brand of beautiful differences to Ogden Theatre Thursday night. Jane’s Addiction was in town between holidays and playing in Aspen this weekend for a New Year’s celebration at Belly Up Aspen. The show included dancers on the stage and above as two dancers swirled side show style during “Three Days” from the rafters. The set was even parts Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, four songs from each record, and a touch from their other albums. They played “1%” from their early Jane’s Addiction (Live) album and “Just Because” from Strays. It represented an excellent cross section of their long career. Other highlights included a confetti blast during “Mountain Song.” The show began with a toast to the crowd from Perry and ended with “Jane Says.” Also in the set, a spot on tribute to Tom Petty, a cover of “Breakdown.” Amazing stuff in an incredible, intimate and close up environment at Ogden Theatre.